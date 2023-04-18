A huge fourth inning by the Ringgold Tigers propelled them to an 11-1 victory over Lakeview Monday afternoon in Ringgold.
The Tigers pushed across two runs in the bottom of the second on a two-run error, but the floodgates would open two innings later.
The first seven Ringgold batters reached base with hits as nine runs would eventually cross the plate in the frame. Franklin Helsel had the big hit with a two-run double.
Brody Raby went 2 for 2 with a triple, a run scored and one RBI. Hayden Montoya was 2 for 2 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI, while Julian Barrera, Braden Parker, Easton Daniel, and Will Sexton also knocked in one run apiece.
Peyton Barry pitched the first four innings and did not give up a run. He allowed five hits and one walk, finishing with two strikeouts. Peyton McKenley pitched the final inning for the Tigers. He gave up one run without a hit, walking four and striking out one.
Lakeview got a double and an RBI from Charlie Johnson, who also took the loss on the hill. He worked the first two innings and gave up just two hits and a walk with one strikeout. Neither of the two runs he allowed were earned.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.