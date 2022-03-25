MIDDLE SCHOOL BASEBALL: Mitchell's walk-off single wins in for Warriors in 11 By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Mar 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jared Mitchell's RBI-single in the bottom of the 11th inning finally gave Lakeview Warriors a 2-1 victory over visiting Dade in a conference game on Friday night.The Warriors trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Logan Reece and Hunter Reece delivered singles. Logan Reece scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Nathan Horne.The game ultimately went into the 11th when Tanner Wilson set the table for Mitchell with a two-out double.Mitchell also had a double in the victory and Wilson got the win on the mound. He pitched 5.2 innings of scoreless ball, giving up five hits and two walks and finishing with 11 strikeouts. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Man killed in road rage incident in Chickamauga No charges at this time in fatal road rage shooting in Chickamauga Catoosa Schools Superintendent Denia Reese retiring: Highlights and accomplishments of her journey from teacher to superintendent Jury convicts Catoosa County man of rape Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Alfaro keeps bombing, Nola joins in as Padres tie Dodgers 1 hr ago Yogi holds first meet with his council of ministers, to address cabinet today 1 hr ago '65% of work in illegal colonies done' 1 hr ago SSC Constable GD Result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check 1 hr ago India-China boundary resolution a tough grind with PLA dragging feet 1 hr ago