Lakeview Warriors

Jared Mitchell's RBI-single in the bottom of the 11th inning finally gave Lakeview Warriors a 2-1 victory over visiting Dade in a conference game on Friday night.

The Warriors trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Logan Reece and Hunter Reece delivered singles. Logan Reece scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Nathan Horne.

The game ultimately went into the 11th when Tanner Wilson set the table for Mitchell with a two-out double.

Mitchell also had a double in the victory and Wilson got the win on the mound. He pitched 5.2 innings of scoreless ball, giving up five hits and two walks and finishing with 11 strikeouts.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

