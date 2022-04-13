Tied 2-2 going into the top of the seventh inning, the Lakeview Warriors got a grand slam from Jared Mitchell as part of a seven-run outburst and they went on to hand Rossville a 9-2 defeat at Rossville City Park on Tuesday night.
Lakeview led 2-1 after three innings, but the Bulldogs tied things up with an RBI by Kaiden Williams in the bottom of the fourth.
However, Mitchell's blast untied the game and the Warriors would tack on three more runs to pull away. Nathan Horne added a pair of RBIs, as did Logan Reece, while Chandler Harris picked up one RBI.
Tanner Wilson pitched three innings and gave up three hits with four strikeouts, while Kyler Crawford allowed two runs, one earned, on one hit and one walk in four innings of work. He finished with four strikeouts.
Eli Johnson went 2 for 3 for Rossville, while Kiyon Williams and Brandon Newport each had singles. Newport also swiped a pair of bases with Kiyon Williams adding one.
Newport, Brylin Woods, Eli Waters and Kaiden Williams combined to pitch for the Bulldogs. They surrendered eight earned runs on six hits and 11 walks and finished with a combined eight strikeouts.
