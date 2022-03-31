A four-run rally in the top of the seventh inning lifted the Lakeview Warriors to a 6-5 victory at rival Ringgold on Thursday.
The Warriors (6-5) led 2-0 after the top of the first inning, only to see the Tigers (8-5) score five unanswered runs. Ringgold's scoring was capped by a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth that gave them a 5-3 lead.
But Lakeview would load the bases with one out in the top of the seventh before Tanner Wilson and Logan Reece picked up RBI's. Peyton Culpepper came through with an RBI-single to tie the game, and Nathan Horne picked up his second RBI of the night on a sacrifice fly to bring in what became the winning run.
Wilson, who came into pitch in the sixth, retired the Tigers in order in the seventh to seal the victory. He allowed two unearned runs on two hits with two strikeouts to record the save. Darian Keefe threw the first five innings and allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Culpepper went 2 for 3 and knocked in a pair of runs, Keefe had a single and stole a base, while Chandler Harris drew a walk, stole two bases, scored a run and knocked in another.
Five different pitchers toed the rubber for Ringgold. Franklin Helsel threw a team-high 3.2 innings. He did not allow a hit and surrendered just one walk while striking out seven batters after entering the game in relief in the top of the first.
Colt Underdown doubled and drove in a run, while Haddon Fries, Kaiden Quick and Braylee Raby all had one hit and one RBI. Fries' RBI came on a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.