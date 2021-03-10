The Lakeview Warriors hosted Saddle Ridge on Tuesday in the first home game of the season for the Red-and-White and got past the Mustangs, 9-6.
Aiden Crawford began his night with a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning and went on to pick up the victory on the mound. He threw three innings, giving up two walks and striking out four, while the run he allowed was unearned.
Chandler Harris and Manning Trusley each finished with two hits. Harris scored twice, while Trusley knocked in a pair of runs. Cade Broom matched Crawford with two RBIs. Broom also pitched three innings, allowing an earned run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
Darian Keefe scored three times. Kyler Crawford and Wyatt Grisham both had an RBI, and A.J. Stout had a hit and scored once. Keefe and Carson Goff both pitched in the seventh. Goff had a pair of strikeouts, while Keefe came in out of the bullpen to record the final out for the save.