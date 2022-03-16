The Lakeview Warriors scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning and went on to a 6-1 home victory over Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday.
The first seven batters reached base for Lakeview in the bottom of the first inning, although one runner was thrown out at home. Hunter Reece picked up an RBI on a single, while Cason Robinson and Kyler Crawford drew walks with the bases loaded.
The Eagles got a run back in the top of the second when they scored on a two-out error, but Darian Keefe came through with an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning to increase the Warriors' lead to 4-1.
Chattanooga Valley turned a double play to end the second inning, preventing more damage. However, Lakeview got a bases-loaded walk from Peyton Culpepper in the bottom of the fifth before Tanner Wilson's RBI-single in the bottom of the sixth capped the scoring.
Reece finished 2 for 3 on the night, while Robinson and Crawford each had a single.
Keefe pitched six innings of one-hit ball. He struck out eight and walked two, while the run he allowed was earned. Crawford struck out one batter in one inning of relief.
Heath Gregg and Hartley Workman each had singles for CVMS, while Aiden Stone collected two hits.
Gavin Hughley got the start, but lasted just one inning as he allowed three earned runs on one hit and four walks. He struck out one batter before turning things over to Luke Blevins, who allowed two earned runs in four innings. He allowed four hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Lucas Craig pitched the sixth, giving up one earned run on one hit and one walk.
Lakeview (3-3) will host Gordon Lee on Thursday, while Chattanooga Valley (1-2) will face rival Rossville on Thursday in a game that will be played at AT&T Field in Chattanooga.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.