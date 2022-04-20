Lakeview Warriors

It was a tough afternoon for the Lakeview Warriors as they suffered a 16-1 loss at the hands of Christian Heritage in a non-region game in Dalton on Tuesday.

The only run of the game for the Warriors came in the top of the second inning. Jared Mitchell drew a two-out walk, hustled to second on a passed ball and scored on an error.

Kyler Crawford pitched 1.1 innings, striking out one and walking one, while Peyton Culpepper walked three batters and struck out two in one inning of work.

Lakeview (7-6) will host Heritage on Thursday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription