A seven-run frame in the bottom of the first inning provided all the cushion the Lakeview Warriors would need as they picked up an 11-0 victory over Rossville on Tuesday.
Darian Keefe had two hits and knocked in two runs. Aiden Crawford had two hits, including a triple. He scored twice and drove in one run. Kyler Crawford was 1 for 3 with two RBI. A.J. Stout tripled and had an RBI, while Manning Trusley, Wyatt Grisham, Cade Brown and Chandler Harris all knocked in one run apiece.
Trusley pitched the first three innings and gave up one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts. Memphis Clark threw a pair of innings out of the bullpen. He struck out one batter and walked one batter.