The LaFayette Ramblers split their most recent two NGAC games, losing at home to Trion on on Tuesday before bouncing back to pick up a victory at Saddle Ridge on Wednesday.
Trion 12, LaFayette 4
The Bulldogs scored three times in the top of the first inning and ran their lead out to 11-0 by the midway point of the ball game on the strength of three homeruns.
Isaiah McKenzie, Kole Worley and Tucker Crowe picked up RBIs for the Ramblers in the loss, while McKenzie, Hunter Jefferies, Ethan Rainwater, Matthew Thompson and Haygen Baker also had singles.
McKenzie, Crowe, Julian Lees, and Braxton Kilgo all pitched for LaFayette. They combined to give up six earned runs on eight hits with seven walks and seven strikeouts.
LaFayette 15, Saddle Ridge 2
Playing on the road one day later against their potential future high school teammates, the Ramblers led 3-2 after the first inning, but scored 10 unanswered runs to pull away for the win.
Jefferies went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, while McKenzie filled up the stat sheet with a double, two walks, one RBI, two stolen bases and four runs scored. Brennon Beavers went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Worley had a single and scored twice, while Cale Sholtz drove in one run.
Beavers and Sholtz both pitched in the five-inning contest. They combined to allow one earned run on four hits with nine strikeouts.
Payton Keef had a single and an RBI for the Mustangs. Jaxon Green, Daxtin Edwards and Cole Scott all recorded singles, while Green and Edwards both stole two bases.
Edwards and Green also combined to throw five innings. They gave up six hits and struck out five batters, while only six of the runs were earned.