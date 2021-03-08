Austin Dearing and Cale Sholtz combined on a six-inning no-hitter as the LaFayette junior varsity team shut out visiting Dade, 9-0, on Monday afternoon.
Dearing struck out five batters and walked two in four innings, while Sholtz pitched the final two innings and also struck out five Wolverines.
Bryson Cleghorn went 2-for-2 at the plate with a pair of RBIs. Dearing helped himself by going 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Sholtz and Corbin Lees each had a hit and one RBI, while River Clark also batted in a run in the victory.