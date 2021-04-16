The LaFayette Ramblers traveled to Dalton on Thursday for a non-league game and returned home with a 12-4 loss to Christian Heritage.
The Lions led 6-4 after three innings, but blew the game open with a six-run frame in the fifth.
Isaiah McKenzie, Bryson Cleghorn, Mason Sorsveen and Bryce Careathers each had singles for LaFayette, while McKenzie collected four stolen bases. Ethan Rainwater had the team's lone RBI.
Sorsveen pitched 4.2 innings. He surrendered four earned runs on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Cale Sholtz struck out one batter in 1.1 innings of relief.