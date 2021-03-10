LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers evened their record at 1-1 overall with a 16-1 victory over the Rossville Bulldogs Tuesday in Rossville.

Hunter Jefferies had a pair of doubles, two RBIs and scored three times in the victory. Matthew Thompson had a hit and drove in three runs. Kole Worley doubled, tripled, knocked in a run and scored four runs. Julian Lees had one hit, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Isaiah McKenzie and Haygen Baker each knocked in a run.

Caden Carpenter pitched four innings to get the victory. He gave up one run on two hits and had seven strikeouts.

Zion Jackson took the loss for the Bulldogs (0-3). He gave up three hits and struck out two batters. He also led Rossville with two hits at the plate.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

