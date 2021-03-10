The LaFayette Ramblers evened their record at 1-1 overall with a 16-1 victory over the Rossville Bulldogs Tuesday in Rossville.
Hunter Jefferies had a pair of doubles, two RBIs and scored three times in the victory. Matthew Thompson had a hit and drove in three runs. Kole Worley doubled, tripled, knocked in a run and scored four runs. Julian Lees had one hit, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Isaiah McKenzie and Haygen Baker each knocked in a run.
Caden Carpenter pitched four innings to get the victory. He gave up one run on two hits and had seven strikeouts.
Zion Jackson took the loss for the Bulldogs (0-3). He gave up three hits and struck out two batters. He also led Rossville with two hits at the plate.