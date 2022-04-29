The 2022 NGAC baseball championship series is now set.
A day after second-seeded Gordon Lee swept third-seeded Trion in Chickamauga, the top-seeded Heritage Generals did the same to fifth-seeded Ringgold, downing the Tigers, 6-1, before an 8-5 victory in the nightcap.
The best-of-three championship series will be held at Boynton, starting with a doubleheader on Tuesday, May 3 at 4:30 p.m. Gordon Lee will be the home team for Game 2. If a third game is needed, it will be played on Wednesday, May 4 against at Heritage.
HERITAGE 6, RINGGOLD 1
The Generals opened the game with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. One run scored on an error, while Henry Allen plated the other with a groundout.
The two county rivals exchanged solo runs over the next two innings. Easton Daniel had a one-out double for Ringgold before eventually scoring on an RBI-single by Colt Underdown in the top of the second, while the Heritage put up another run on an error in the bottom of the third following a pair of two-out walks.
But the home team added a three-spot in the bottom of the fourth to take control of the game for good.
Two singles and a walk loaded the bases and with two outs, Allen, the starting pitcher, helped himself with a two-run single before the final run of the inning scored on another error.
Allen threw the first five innings and gave up one earned run on six hits and one walk, while finishing with five strikeouts. Ty Hunt struck out one batter in two hitless innings of relief.
Cohen Fletcher had a pair of hits to pace the Heritage offense.
For Ringgold, Franklin Helsel also started and went five innings. He surrendered six hits and four walks, but only two of the runs he allowed were earned and he finished with two strikeouts. Kaiden Quick pitched a scoreless inning out of the bullpen, despite giving up two hits.
Haddon Fries went 2 for 3 and was the only Ringgold batter with multiple hits.
HERITAGE 8, RINGGOLD 5
The Generals were the designated visiting team in the nightcap and jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning.
A single by Owen Carstens and a pair of errors put runners at the corners for Ayden Harmon, who delivered a two-run single. Luke Raby came in to pitch for the Tigers, but was greeted by Hunt, who came through with an RBI-double before he later scored on a passed ball.
Raby doubled in the bottom of the second and courtesy runner Blake Johnson moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Quick before scoring on an RBI-single by Daniel. However, Heritage got the run back in the top of the third. Hunt led off the inning with a double and was bunted to third by Caden Strickland before he scored on a groundout from Hunter Zanaty.
Cody Bryan singled and scored in the top of the fourth to make it 6-1, but the Tigers answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. Underdown scored on a passed ball before Logan Moore brought in a pair of runs with a two-out single.
Bryan added an RBI on a fielder's choice in the top of the fifth and Landon Summers was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh to add to the Heritage lead. Ringgold got a run back on an error in the bottom of the seventh, but that would be the end of the scoring as the Generals closed out the series.
Bryan went 3 for 5 with three stolen bases and Hunt doubled twice and scored twice. Carstens went 2 for 5 and Fletcher added a double, while Jake Collett had one hit and scored twice in the victory.
Carstens pitched 3.2 innings and gave up four earned runs on five hits and five walks, finishing with four strikeouts. Hunt worked 3.1 innings and surrendered two hits but no earned runs. He struck out three batters to record the save.
Moore had a big performance in Game 2 by going 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs. Daniel went 2 for 4 as the duo accounted for five of Ringgold's seven hits.
Moore, Raby, Underdown and Rhett Blankenship combined to pitch seven innings. They allowed four earned runs on 10 hits and finished with nine combined strikeouts and two walks.
Heritage and Gordon Lee split their only two meetings of the year and handed each other their only losses of the season. The Generals picked up a 5-1 win in Boynton on March 8 and the Trojans scored a 5-2 win in Chickamauga on April 11.