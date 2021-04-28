The sixth-seeded LaFayette Ramblers scored four times in the top of the sixth inning, but it was not enough to complete the comeback as they dropped a 7-4 decision to third-seeded Heritage in an NGAC opening-round tournament game in Boynton on Tuesday.
The Generals had taken a 7-0 lead into the top of the sixth inning, scoring three times in the bottom of the third and four times in the bottom of the fourth.
Henry Allen and Maddox Henry had two hits each for Heritage. Henry recorded an RBI, while Caden Strickland also drove in a run for the Generals. Ayden Harmon and Cody Bryan both had singles in the game and Brandon Greene scored a run, drove in a run and drew three walks.
Allen started on the hill and pitched five innings of no-hit ball. He struck out six batters and allowed just one walk. Ty Hunt, Cohen Fletcher and Lex Davey combined for two innings of relief. They allowed just two hits and two walks with three strikeouts with Davey picking up the save.
Julian Lees had a double and knocked in two runs for the Ramblers, while Mason Sorsveen also added a double.
Hunter Jefferies allowed three earned runs on three hits and four walks in three innings of work. He also finished with six strikeouts. Isaiah McKenzie, Brennon Beavers and Tucker Crowe pitched three combined innings out of the bullpen. They gave up three hits and eight walks with one strikeout.
With the victory, Heritage advances to the tournament semifinals. They will travel to second-seeded Trion on Thursday to begin a best-of-three series with the Bulldogs. The two teams will play a doubleheader, starting at 5 p.m., while a third game, if needed, would be played Friday at 5 p.m. back at Trion.