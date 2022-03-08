The Heritage Generals scored three times in the bottom of the fourth and twice in the bottom of the fifth to overcome a 1-0 deficit and defeat Gordon Lee, 5-1, Tuesday afternoon in Boynton.
The Trojans (3-1 overall, 2-1 NGAC) took the lead in the top of the third. Peyton Groce was hit by a pitch and stole second base before scoring on an RBI-single by Garrett Ross.
But in the fourth, Henry Allen delivered an RBI-double and, after a Gordon Lee error, Ayden Harmon came through with an RBI-double to give the Generals (3-0, 3-0) the lead. A third run would score on a two-out error.
One inning later, a single, an error and a stolen base set the table for Harmon, who came through with a sacrifice fly. Caden Strickland followed up with a single to drive in an insurance run.
Allen picked up the victory on the mound. He pitched four innings and gave up just two hits. The run he allowed was earned and he finished with nine strikeouts against three walks.
Owen Carstens pitched three innings of relief, giving up one hit and one walk with four strikeouts. He and Cody Bryan each had two hits at the plate.
For the Trojans, Dustin Day and Hurley McAlister each had singles.
Day threw the first five innings and allowed five runs, though only two were earned. He allowed six hits and struck out two batters, while Landon Norton pitched an inning of relief, allowing one hit and one walk.
Heritage will play at Rossville on Thursday, while Gordon Lee is slated to travel to Dade.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.