Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals scored four times in the second inning and went on to an 8-1 win at Trion on Thursday.

That second inning featured a two-run double by Judd Mitchell, while Peyton Wilson came through with a two-run single in the top of the fifth to help put the game away.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

