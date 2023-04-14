Sports editor
The Heritage Generals scored four times in the second inning and went on to an 8-1 win at Trion on Thursday.
That second inning featured a two-run double by Judd Mitchell, while Peyton Wilson came through with a two-run single in the top of the fifth to help put the game away.
Wilson finished 3 for 3 on the afternoon. Sam Coleman went 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Cohen Fletcher, Tag Norman and Baker Capehart all drove in one run each.
Heritage got four innings from Norman, who collected the win. He allowed four hits and fanned six without issuing a walk. Coleman struck out four with no walks in three scoreless, hitless innings.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
