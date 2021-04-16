Three pitchers combined for a shutout as the Heritage Generals blanked Lakeview, 4-0, in an NGAC game in Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday.
Ty Hunt pitched four innings, striking out four and allowing just one walk. Brandon Greene pitched a pair of innings and walked one batter, while Caden Strickland struck out one batter in his one inning of relief.
Offensively, Henry Allen, Jake Collette, Ayden Harmon, and Lex Davey all were credited with RBIs, while eight different players had singles to account for the Generals' eight total hits.
Darian Keefe went 2 for 3 for the Warriors, while Kyler Cleghorn and Nathaniel Samples each had singles. Samples also stole a pair of bases.
Aiden Crawford started on the mound and lasted 2.2 innings. He gave up one earned run on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts, while Cade Brown threw the final 4.1 innings. He also allowed one earned run on four hits, walking two and fanning two.