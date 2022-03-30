The Heritage Generals bolted out to a 7-0 lead after five innings and moved to 9-0 on the season with an 8-2 home victory over Ringgold on Tuesday.
Henry Allen pitched the first six innings, struck out six batters and issued just one walk, while giving up one earned run on five hits. Owen Carstens allowed an earned run on no hits and four walks in one inning of relief. He recorded three strikeouts.
Cody Bryan went 4 for 4 with four runs scored, four stolen bases and two RBIs for Heritage. Carstens and Ty Hunt each had one hit and two RBIs. Cohen Fletcher was 2 for 2 with an RBI, and Ayden Harmon also drove in a run.
Luke Raby had two of the Tigers' five hits on the day and picked up one RBI. Easton Daniel also drove in a run, while Logan Moore, Camden Denton and Kaiden Quick each had singles.
Raby, Rhett Blankenship and Colt Underdown all pitched for Ringgold. They gave up a combined seven runs on 11 hits and five walks with three strikeouts in six innings.
Both teams will be in action on Thursday. Heritage will put its unbeaten streak on the line with a non-conference game at Rome, while Ringgold (8-4) will host its other county rival when Lakeview comes to town.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.