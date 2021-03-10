The Heritage Generals got two hits and two RBIs from Owen Carstens in a 7-1 victory over Gordon Lee on Tuesday night.
Cody Bryan had a double and knocked in two runs for the home team. Maddox Henry and Ty Hunt each had one hit and one RBI, while Lex Davey also singled for the Generals (3-0).
Carstens picked up the victory on the hill. He pitched three innings of two-hit ball and did not allow an earned run. He walked three batters and struck out two. Davey pitched two innings, giving up two hits and a walk with three strikeouts, while Henry Allen struck out two batters in his two innings out of the bullpen.
Aiden Goodwin, Ty Thompson, Dustin Day and Brock Crutchfield all had singles for Gordon Lee (1-2), while Crutchfield picked up the team's lone RBI. Goodwin, Thompson, Payton Groce, Troy Phillips in Maddox Millard all pitched for the Trojans. They gave up four earned runs on six hits with four walks and six strikeouts.