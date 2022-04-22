The Heritage Generals scored seven times in the bottom of the third inning on their way to a regular season-ending 11-1 home victory over Lakeview on Friday.
Heritage had 14 hits in the game, including an inside-the-park homerun from Henry Allen, who finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Blake Debity was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Ayden Harmon went 3 for 3, scored twice and knocked in a run. Owen Carstens was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Cody Bryan had two hits and one RBI, while Ty Hunt and Jake Colette each drove in a run.
Carstens pitched four innings of two-hit ball. He allowed just one earned run and struck out seven batters. Dakota Barr gave up one hit in one inning of relief.
The only run of the game for the Warriors came in the top of the first inning. Chandler Harris doubled and scored on an error. Tanner Wilson also had a double and Peyton Culpepper singled to account for Lakeview's three hits on the day.
Wilson got the start and allowed eight earned runs in three innings of work. He struck out two and walked two, while Cason Robinson pitched an inning of relief. He allowed three earned runs on four hits with two walks.
Both teams will be part of the NGAC playoffs next week. Lakeview, the fourth-seed, will host fifth-seeded Ringgold in a one-game playoff to see who advances to take on top-seeded Heritage in a best-of-three semifinal series in Boynton.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.