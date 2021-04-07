The Heritage Generals got four hits, three RBIs and two runs from Henry Allen as they scored a 15-4 home victory over Chattanooga Valley on Wednesday afternoon.
Brandon Greene was 2 for 3 and scored three times and Lex Davey had two hits, including a double, with one RBI. Ayden Harmon doubled and knocked in a run. Cody Bryan went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Maddox Henry, Owen Carstens and Cade Strickland had one RBI apiece.
Carstens, Henry and Ty Hunt all pitched for the Generals with Carstens striking out a team-best five hitters.
Eli Massey had a single for the Eagles. Luke Blevins was credited with an RBI and Holden Lyons drew a pair of walks, scored once and stole three bases.
Blevins, Kain Brown and Dallas Bilbrey all pitched for CVMS, while Bilbrey paced the staff with six strikeouts.