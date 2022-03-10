Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals needed just three innings to post a 26-0 victory at Rossville on Thursday, improving to 4-0 overall and 4-0 in league play.

Henry Allen had a triple for the Generals and Ayden Harmon reached base five times and scored four runs. All total, Heritage had 11 singles and were issued 14 walks.

Brandon Newport struck out two batters in two innings for Rossville (0-3, 0-3), while Eli Waters had a stolen base.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you