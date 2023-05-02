Gordon Lee punched its ticket to the NGAC baseball championship series with a two-game sweep over Trion Monday evening in Chickamauga.
The top-seeded Trojans will now await the winner of Game 3 between second-seeded Ringgold and third-seeded Heritage after the Tigers and Generals split a semifinal doubleheader on Monday.
GORDON LEE 13, TRION 9
Game 1 saw the Trojans jump out to an 8-3 lead after three innings of play. Brayden Stoker had a two-run triple in the second inning and Logan Price added an RBI-single in the third.
However, the Bulldogs would stun the Trojans with a six-spot in the top of the fourth to go in front 9-8 and they maintained that lead going into the bottom of the fifth.
But Braxton Daniel's two-out, RBI-single tied things up and Gordon Lee added four important insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Sawyer Chrnalogar and Brady Little hit back-to-back RBI-doubles, Dylan Currie picked up an RBI-single and Koltin Webb came through with a sacrifice fly.
Stoker completed a 3.1-inning relief appearance by sitting down Trion in order in the top of the seventh. He did not allow a hit and struck out five batters during his time on the mound. Grey Snyder gave up four hits and four walks in three innings with one strikeout, while Currie walked one and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Price finished the game with two hits and three RBIs. Little, Daniel and Keaton Lockhart also had two hits in the win.
GORDON LEE 8, TRION 3
The nightcap saw Snyder come through with RBI-singles in the first and third innings, while Webb also knocked in a run in the bottom of the third to give Gordon Lee an early 3-0 lead.
The Bulldogs fought back to tie things up in the top of the fourth, but the Trojans finished the game with five unanswered runs over the next three frames.
Snyder had his third RBI-single of the game in the bottom of the fourth before scoring on a passed ball later in the inning. Daniel manufactured a solo run in the fifth as he reached on an error, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and raced home on a passed ball.
The final two runs came home in the bottom of the sixth. Will Chambers had a pinch-hit RBI-single, while the other run scored on an error.
Little matched Snyder with two hits, while Gavin Johnson also had a single.
Little, along with Lockhart, Braven Linebarger and Colt Wood, combined to give up three earned runs on four hits. They walked seven batters and finished with nine strikeouts.
Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-three NGAC championship series are set to be played on Thursday, while Game 3, if needed, would be played on Friday. The league awards ceremony will take place after Game 3 or at 5 p.m. on Friday if the series were to conclude on Thursday night.
