Gordon Lee Trojans

Gordon Lee punched its ticket to the NGAC baseball championship series with a two-game sweep over Trion Monday evening in Chickamauga.

The top-seeded Trojans will now await the winner of Game 3 between second-seeded Ringgold and third-seeded Heritage after the Tigers and Generals split a semifinal doubleheader on Monday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In