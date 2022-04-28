The Gordon Lee Trojans are on their way to the NGAC baseball tournament championship series after sweeping Trion in two straight games Wednesday afternoon in Chickamauga.
GORDON LEE 7, TRION 1
The Trojans scored in every inning but the first as they took Game 1 behind a solid pitching performance from Dustin Day.
Day pitched six innings and gave up just one unearned run on six hits and a walk. He finished with nine strikeouts before Garrett Ross threw one hitless inning of relief. He finished with one strikeout.
Two runs scored on an error in the bottom of the second inning and Kaden Ellis came through with a two-out RBI-single in the third. Layne Vaughn added a two-out RBI-single in the fourth.
Another pair of runs came home in the fifth, one on an error and one on an RBI-groundout off the bat of Peyton Groce. James Davis added a sacrifice fly in the sixth to cap the scoring for the Navy-and-White.
Vaughn and Ellis had two hits apiece, while Groce, Day, Davis and Maddox Millard each singled.
GORDON LEE 7, TRION 0
In the nightcap, Landon Norton pitched a complete-game two-hitter with three walks and four strikeouts as the second-seeded Trojans swept the series from the third-seeded Bulldogs.
Millard was 3 for 6 with three RBIs in the game. Ross went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Brisyn Oliver tripled and scored a run, while Day and Groce each doubled and drove in one.
Brayden Stoker had a double, Corbin Curd had a single and scored twice with Vaughn and Ellis each adding singles.
Gordon Lee (16-1) will take on either fifth-seeded Ringgold or top-seeded Heritage in the championship series, which is slated to begin on May 3. That series will get underway on Thursday.
The Trojans would host the finals against the Tigers, but would have to travel to Boynton to face the Generals.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.