A little more than a month after being handed their only loss of the season by the Heritage Generals, the Gordon Lee Trojans returned the favor on Monday night, defeating Heritage, 5-2, and dealing the Navy-and-Read their first loss of the 2022 season.
Both teams pushed across a run in the third inning.
Owen Carstens singled for Heritage and promptly stole second and third base before scoring on a groundout off the bat of Ayden Harmon.
A half-inning later, the homestanding Trojans saw Hurley McAlister reach on an error and take second on a passed ball before scoring on an RBI-single from Maddox Millard.
However, Gordon Lee scored four times in the bottom of the fourth inning. Garrett Ross reached on an error and scored on an RBI-double by Dustin Day. Layne Vaughn drew a walk and Kaden Ellis was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Landon Norton came through with an RBI-single and two other runs later scored on an error.
Heritage got a run back in the top of the sixth inning as Henry Allen drew a bases-loaded walk, but that would be all of the offense the Generals could muster down the stretch.
Norton got the win with five innings of three-hit ball. He struck out seven and walked five, while the run he allowed was earned. Brayden Stoker recorded the save after two innings of one-hit ball. He allowed an unearned run with two walks and four strikeouts.
Day went 2 for 3 and was the only Gordon Lee player with multiple hits.
Allen worked the first three innings on the hill for Heritage. He allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk and struck out six batters. Ty Hunt was saddled with the loss. He allowed four runs - one earned - on three hits and two walks in two innings. He finished with two strikeouts, while Dakota Barr struck out one batter and gave up one hit in one inning of relief.
Cody Bryan was 2 for 4 and was the only Heritage player with multiple hits.
Monday's game did not count in the NGAC standings.
Heritage (9-1) will travel to Bradley County in Tennessee to take on Lake Forest Tuesday afternoon, while Gordon Lee (9-1) will be at home against Ringgold on Thursday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.