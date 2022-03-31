Gordon Lee Trojans

Dustin Day tossed a four-inning perfect game with six strikeouts and the Gordon Lee Trojans defeated visiting Saddle Ridge, 15-0, on Thursday afternoon.

Garrett Ross went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, while Layne Vaughn was 3 for 3 with one RBI. Maddox Millard had two hits and scored twice, while Colt Wood drove in two runs.

Solo RBIs for the Trojans (6-1) were recorded by Peyton Groce, Keaton Lockhart, Kaden Ellis, James Davis, Hurley McAlister, Landon Norton and Corbin Curd.

Cole Scott took the loss on the mound for the Mustangs. He walked three batters and struck out one in 3.2 innings of work.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

