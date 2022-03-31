MIDDLE SCHOOL BASEBALL: Gordon Lee shuts out Saddle Ridge By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Mar 31, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dustin Day tossed a four-inning perfect game with six strikeouts and the Gordon Lee Trojans defeated visiting Saddle Ridge, 15-0, on Thursday afternoon.Garrett Ross went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, while Layne Vaughn was 3 for 3 with one RBI. Maddox Millard had two hits and scored twice, while Colt Wood drove in two runs.Solo RBIs for the Trojans (6-1) were recorded by Peyton Groce, Keaton Lockhart, Kaden Ellis, James Davis, Hurley McAlister, Landon Norton and Corbin Curd.Cole Scott took the loss on the mound for the Mustangs. He walked three batters and struck out one in 3.2 innings of work. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Jury convicts Catoosa County man of rape Three Rossville residents arrested on drug charges Man killed in road rage incident in Chickamauga No charges at this time in fatal road rage shooting in Chickamauga Catoosa Schools Superintendent Denia Reese retiring: Highlights and accomplishments of her journey from teacher to superintendent Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Wednesday, March 30 high school sports roundup: Stafford boys defeat Brooke Point in tennis 31 min ago Nonprofit's Narcan program aims to save lives 32 min ago PITT 8 BASEBALL: Teams advance in first day of conference tournament 32 min ago El vigente campeón del Miami Open da la sorpresa y Osaka es la primera finalista 32 min ago Dodgers coaches see Cody Bellinger making progress 37 min ago