The Gordon Lee Trojans sent 16 batters to the plate in the third and saw the first eight reach base safely as a 10-run inning propelled them to a 20-0 road victory at Dade County on Thursday.
Landon Norton went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and four RBIs in the four-inning contest, while Aiden Goodwin scored three times, drew three walks and drove in four runs. Three of those RBIs came courtesy of an inside-the-park homerun.
Ty Thompson and Jackson Scali each had two hits and two RBIs. Garrett Ross had a hit, two RBIs and three runs scored. Maddox Millard scored three times and knocked in one run, while Dustin Day, Jonah Davenport and Brock Crutchfield also had solo RBIs.
Norton got the win with a four-inning complete game. He struck out four batters and scattered just two hits.
Dalton 11, Lakeview 1
At Heritage Point Park in Whitfield County, Chandler Harris and Aiden Crawford had the only hits for the Warriors. Harris also drove in his team's only run while drawing two walks and stealing a base.
Manning Tursley, Tanner Wilson and Carson Goff all pitched for Lakeview. They combined to issue five walks and strike out two batters.
Ringgold 15, Saddle Ridge 0
Garrett Edgar and Brayden Sylar combined on a no-hitter. They teamed up to allow four walks with strike out seven in three Innings as the Tigers moved to 5-0 on the season.
Aiden Hickman went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Edgar was 2 for 3 with a triple, one run scored and three RBIs. Logan Bramlett had a hit, scored twice and knocked in two runs, while Sylar, Jackson Black, Isaac Crew and Pierce Pennington all knocked in one run each.
Daxtin Edwards, Payton Keef and Sam Ellis all pitched for the Mustangs.
LaFayette JV 7, Ringgold JV 0
The Ramblers got a combined one-hitter from Cale Sholtz and Luke Hopkins in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.
Sholtz got the win with four innings of one-hit ball. He issued two walks and struck out five, while Hopkins gave up just one walk in two innings and fired six strikeouts.
Sholtz also had a hit and an RBI, while Corbin Lees and River Clark each had one RBI. Singles were also recorded by Brennon Beavers, Austin Dearing and T.J. Crowe.
Jake Neal had the lone hit for the Tigers, a double.