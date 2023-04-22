The Gordon Lee Trojans scored 10 unanswered runs over the final three innings and knocked off Rossville, 10-2, in the regular season finale Friday afternoon in Chickamauga.
Rossville took a 2-0 lead after scoring a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. A two-out single by Brandon Newport got the rally going. Newport moved to second on a wild pitch before scoring on an RBI-single by Drake Davenport. Then, after Chase Swaney singled, Davenport would come around to score on an error.
However, Gordon Lee answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Gage Helton had a single and Grey Snyder drew a walk before Koltin Webb came through with a single. Helton and Snyder both scored on an error to tie the game.
The Trojans took control with six runs in the bottom of the fifth. Three errors and a wild pitch on what would have been strike three set the table for Brody Eaton, who had a two-run single. Webb later drove in one run with a single and Gordon Lee added two more in the bottom of the sixth.
Webb finished 2 for 3 at the plate, while additional RBIs were recorded by Snyder, Dylan Currie and Sawyer Chrnalogar.
Braxton Daniel, Colt Wood, Brayden Stoker and Keaton Lockhart combined to allow just one earned run on four hits. They walked two batters and struck out 13 as Gordon Lee improved to 14-1 on the season.
Kiyon Williams also had a hit for Rossville. Newport pitched six innings and gave up just two earned runs on seven hits and five walks. He also struck out six batters.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.