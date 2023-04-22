Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans scored 10 unanswered runs over the final three innings and knocked off Rossville, 10-2, in the regular season finale Friday afternoon in Chickamauga.

Rossville took a 2-0 lead after scoring a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. A two-out single by Brandon Newport got the rally going. Newport moved to second on a wild pitch before scoring on an RBI-single by Drake Davenport. Then, after Chase Swaney singled, Davenport would come around to score on an error.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

