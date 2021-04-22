Brock Crutchfield went 3 for 3, scored twice and drove in three runs as the Gordon Lee Trojans scored an 11-3 win over Lakeview Thursday afternoon in Chickamauga.
The Warriors held a 3-1 lead after the top of the fourth inning, but the home team exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth on a hit batsman, three singles, a pair of errors and two doubles, including a two-run double by Jackson Scali.
Jonah Davenport, Dalton Russell and Aiden Goodwin joined Scali with two hits each, while Goodwin and Ty Thompson also had two RBIs in the game. Peyton Mullins finished the game with one run batted in.
Scali pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three earned runs on nine hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Thompson allowed one hit in his one inning of relief.
Nathaniel Samples went 2 for 4 with a double for the Warriors, while Cade Broom had a double and an RBI and A.J. Stout went 2 for 3.
Broom and Darian Keefe both pitched for Lakeview. They combine to give up seven earned runs, but just one walk with seven strikeouts.