Gordon Lee Middle School Baseball NGAC Champions

The Gordon Lee Trojans used a pair of seventh-inning rallies to beat Ringgold for the NGAC tournament championship on Thursday night.

The NGAC baseball championship series between Gordon Lee and Ringgold was expected to be a barnburner, and even though the best-of-three series was decided in just two games Thursday night in Chickamauga, it more than lived up to its billing.

The top-seeded Trojans overcame an early six-run deficit to win Game 1 in the bottom of the seventh and they would score twice in the top of the seventh in Game 2 to force extra innings before finally putting it away in the 10th, capturing the program's second straight NGAC tournament crown. 

