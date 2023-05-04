The NGAC baseball championship series between Gordon Lee and Ringgold was expected to be a barnburner, and even though the best-of-three series was decided in just two games Thursday night in Chickamauga, it more than lived up to its billing.
The top-seeded Trojans overcame an early six-run deficit to win Game 1 in the bottom of the seventh and they would score twice in the top of the seventh in Game 2 to force extra innings before finally putting it away in the 10th, capturing the program's second straight NGAC tournament crown.
GORDON LEE 8, RINGGOLD 7
The second-seeded Tigers got off to a fast start in the opener. Grady Haddock singled and scored on an error in the top of the first and Ringgold used two big hits to add five runs in the top of the second.
A single and an error set the table for Franklin Helsel's two-run double. Then, after another Gordon Lee error, Brody Raby launched a two-out, three-run homer to left and the visitors suddenly found themselves up, 6-0.
It stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth when Brady Little drew a walk with the bases loaded to bring in Gordon Lee's first run of the game, but things would change dramatically one inning later.
After the first two batters were retired in order, Gordon Lee got two runs on three singles, including RBI-basehits by Sawyer Chrnalogar and Brayden Stoker, to go with a walk and a wild pitch, before Little electrified the home crowd with a three-run bomb to right, knotting things up at 6-6.
The Tigers responded in the top of the seventh. Raby laced a one-out double and Wesley Blair drew a walk before a single by Zach Grower loaded the bases. Then, with two outs, Hayden Montoya was hit with a pitch to bring in the go-ahead run.
But in the bottom of the inning, Logan Price walked and swiped second before a passed ball got him to third. Colt Wood then came through with a clutch, one-out RBI-single to tie the score.
An error on a bunt by Chrnalogar allowed Wood to scamper all the way to third and he scored moments later to give the Trojans a dramatic victory.
Stoker went 2 for 3, while six other Gordon Lee players had one hit apiece. Little led the way with four RBIs, while Koltin Webb struck out six batters and walked two in a complete-game victory.
Raby finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases to go with his three RBIs, while Easton Daniel was 2 for 3 and scored once.
Grower pitched 5.2 innings, walking five and striking out seven. Blair and Helsel combined to pitch one inning of relief.
GORDON LEE 9, RINGGOLD 4
In the nightcap, both teams scored twice in the third inning. The Tigers - playing as the home team - took the lead with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth and the score would remain 4-2 as the game moved into the seventh.
Price and Grey Snyder led off the inning by drawing walks and Snyder would tag up to third base on a line drive to left. Keaton Lockhart came through with an RBI-single, which was followed by an RBI-single from Wood that tied the game at 4-4.
Three straight strikeouts by Stoker in the bottom of the seventh would secure bonus baseball for the crowd.
Helsel led off the bottom of the ninth with a double and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. However a pop-up on the infield led to a double play - Gordon Lee's third twin-killing of the game - and the Trojans escaped the jam and sent the game to the 10th frame.
In the top of the 10th, a single, a sacrifice and an error moved two runners into scoring position for Snyder, who finally broke the tie with a two-run hit to right.
Webb walked and Price singled to load the bases for Braxton Daniel, who came through with an RBI-single to make it 7-4. The final two runs raced home on Ringgold errors.
Stoker walked a batter in the bottom of the 10th, but retired the other three batters he faced on strikes to seal the title. He threw 7.2 innings of relief to pick up the victory, striking out 12 and walking three. Little started the game on the mound and gave up four walks with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings.
Chrnalogar went 4 for 6 in the game, while Price, Little and Snyder had two hits each. Keaton Lockhart also picked up an RBI.
Six different Tigers had hits, including additional singles by Raby and Montoya. Blair and Julian Barrera also knocked in runs for Ringgold.
Helsel, Blair, Peyton Barry, Maddox Cummings and Grayson Cummings all pitched for the Tigers. They combined to strike out 10 batters and issue seven walks.
Gordon Lee finished the season with an 18-1 overall record, while Ringgold closed the book on 2023 with a 16-4 mark.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.