The Christian Heritage Lions got a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Gordon Lee, 3-2, in a non-league game Monday night in Dalton.
Gordon Lee got an RBI-single from Jackson Scali in the top of the third inning and scored a run on an error in the top of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead.
However, the Lions would tie the game on a sacrifice fly in the fifth before winning it in the seventh.
Scali pitched four innings, allowing just one earned run. He gave up five hits, did not walk a batter and finished with six strikeouts. Landon Norton gave up two runs, one earned, in two innings of relief. He allowed one hit and walked three batters.
Dustin Day added a single for the Trojans, who had five hits on the night.