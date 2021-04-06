Gordon Lee Trojans

The Christian Heritage Lions got a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Gordon Lee, 3-2, in a non-league game Monday night in Dalton.

Gordon Lee got an RBI-single from Jackson Scali in the top of the third inning and scored a run on an error in the top of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead.

However, the Lions would tie the game on a sacrifice fly in the fifth before winning it in the seventh.

Scali pitched four innings, allowing just one earned run. He gave up five hits, did not walk a batter and finished with six strikeouts. Landon Norton gave up two runs, one earned, in two innings of relief. He allowed one hit and walked three batters.

Dustin Day added a single for the Trojans, who had five hits on the night.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

