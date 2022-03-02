The LaFayette Ramblers scored four times in the top of the first inning on Tuesday, but surrendered eight runs in the bottom of the first as the Gordon Lee Trojans posted a 15-5, five-inning victory in Chickamauga.
Maddox Millard was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs for the Trojans. Dustin Day went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Landon Norton had a hit and knocked in two runs, while Kaden Ellis picked up an RBI.
Peyton Groce doubled and scored a run. Garrett Ross drew three walks, stole four bases and scored three times, while Easton Corbin and Layne Vaughn each had a hit for Gordon Lee. Corbin and Vaughn combined to score five runs.
Ross started the game on the mound for Gordon Lee and allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks. He struck out two batters. Norton pitched four innings of no-hit ball. He gave up an unearned run and a walk, but struck out six batters.
LaFayette got RBIs from Cale Sholtz, Hagen English and Josh Nasworthy, while Bryson Cleghorn, Luke Hopkins and Brennon Beavers had two hits each for the Ramblers.
Sholtz got the start and allowed four earned runs on five hits and four walks. Hopkins pitched the next two innings, allowing an earned run on a hit and six walks with one strikeout. Austin Dearing threw 1.1 innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Gordon Lee (2-0) is scheduled to play Rossville at Rossville City Park Thursday at 5 p.m., while LaFayette (0-1) will travel to Heritage on Thursday for another 5 p.m. start.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.