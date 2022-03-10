Gordon Lee Trojans

A five-run first inning, along with three-run frames in the sixth and seventh, were more than enough for the Gordon Lee Trojans on Thursday as they steamrolled Dade, 13-1, in a league game in Trenton.

Garrett Ross pitched six innings in the victory, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks. He finished with eight strikeouts, while James Davis threw a scoreless, hitless inning of relief.

Offensively, Layne Vaughn was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs. Peyton Groce doubled and knocked in two runs, while Dustin Day and Hurley McAlister each had two hits and an RBI.

Joe Gilliam knocked in a pair of runs for Gordon Lee. Ross and Kaden Ellis each had a hit and an RBI, while Maddox Millard walked twice and scored twice.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

