MIDDLE SCHOOL BASEBALL: Gordon Lee doubles up East Hamilton

The Gordon Lee Trojans scored four times in the top of the fifth inning and picked up an 8-4 win Monday at East Hamilton in a game that was halted after five innings.

The Trojans got out to a 3-0 lead in the first. Two runs scored on walks with the bases loaded before Corbin Curd came through with an RBI-single. Garrett Ross delivered an RBI-double in the fourth.

However, two runs by the Hurricanes in both the third and fourth innings tied things up before the Trojans took the lead for good in the fifth.

A wild pitch with the bases loaded brought in the go-ahead run before Hurley McAlister doubled in two more runs. The fourth run of the inning would score on an error.

Ross went 2 for 3 at the plate. Layne Vaughn and Peyton Groce also had singles, while Dustin Day and Kaden Ellis picked up RBIs.

Landon Norton pitched all five innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits. He walked six batters and struck out six batters.

Gordon Lee (12-1) will play another non-conference game at Dalton on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.