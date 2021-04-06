The Gordon Lee Trojans got three hits from Aiden Goodwin in a 13-1 victory at Saddle Ridge on Tuesday.
Ty Thompson went 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs. Maddox Millard had two hits and Kaden Ellis was 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Dustin Day, Landon Norton and Brock Crutchfield all had one RBI.
Goodwin pitched 2.2 innings, giving up one hit with three walks and six strikeouts. The run he allowed was unearned.
For the Mustangs, Daxtin Edwards and Aaron Sullivan each had singles, while Paxton Hayes scored on an error in the third inning. Sullivan pitched five innings, striking out five and walking five.