The Gordon Lee Trojans and the Heritage Generals proved to be the best two teams in the North Georgia Athletic Conference all season long, so it was only fitting that the two would collide for the conference tournament championship.
Both teams came into the tournament sporting just one loss with both of those losses coming at the hands of the other.
The best-of-three championship series took place at Heritage on Tuesday night and the Trojans took a wild, nine-inning slugfest in the opener before finishing off the sweep in the nightcap.
GORDON LEE 12, HERITAGE 11
Game 1 was knotted up 3-3 after three innings when the Trojans pushed across six runs in the top of the fourth. Peyton Groce had a two-run triple in the frame, followed by a two-run double from Dustin Day and an RBI-single from Landon Norton.
Heritage answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Ayden Harmon came through with an RBI-single and a run scored on an error. Gordon Lee got one back in the top of the fifth, but Heritage would go in front after scoring five times in the bottom of the fifth.
Owen Carstens got things going with a two-run triple and he would score on a single by Henry Allen. Ty Hunt also pick up an RBI before a run-scoring single by Caden Strickland put the Generals in front, 11-10.
Heritage took the one-run lead into the top of the seventh inning. However, with one out, Groce got on base with a single and raced home on a clutch RBI-double by Garrett Ross which tied the game.
Heritage stranded two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the eighth and the game would go to the ninth still tied at 11 apiece.
But in the top of the inning, Brisyn Oliver drew a walk and Groce ripped his second triple of the game to bring in what became the winning run.
The Trojans sat down the Generals in order in the bottom of the ninth to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Groce had a huge game, going 4 for 6 with two stolen bases, two runs scored and three RBIs. Norton was 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Oliver and Koltin Webb had two hits each, while Oliver also stole two bases and knocked in a run.
Norton pitched the first 4.1 innings, but got no decision. He gave up five hits and six walks with one strikeout, while three of the eight runs he allowed were earned. Ross pitched 4.2 innings of relief and picked up the victory. He allowed three runs - one earned - on five hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Carstens, Harmon and Cohen Fletcher each had two hits for the Generals, while one of Fletcher's hits was a double. Allen knocked in a pair of runs and Jake Collett had a double, two stolen bases and a run scored.
Allen started the game on the mound for the Generals and lasted 3.1 innings. Seven of the eight runs he gave up were earned and he allowed seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Hunt pitched 4.2 innings and allowed three runs - two earned - on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts. Strickland work the ninth and suffered the loss. He gave up one earned run on one hit and one walk, adding two strikeouts.
GORDON LEE 10, HERITAGE 3
The nightcap was scoreless until the bottom of the third when the Trojans broke the ice with a three-spot.
Maddox Millard led off the inning with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. One out later, Ross drew a walk and Millard came home on a double by Day that also moved Ross to third. He scored on a passed ball before Layne Vaughn made it 3-0 with an RBI off a groundout.
An RBI-groundout off the bat of Hunt got one of the runs back for Heritage in the top of the fourth, but a two-run double by Groce made it 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth.
Hunt scored on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth, but once again Gordon Lee answered. Webb singled and scored on a triple by Oliver and Oliver raced home on a wild pitch to make it 7-2 all before the first out of the inning was secured.
Following the first out, Ross drew a walk and Day came through with an RBI-double. A sacrifice fly by Vaughn and an RBI-triple by Norton capped the scoring for the Trojans.
The Generals scored the final run in the top of the seventh. Cody Bryan doubled in front of an RBI-triple by Carstens, but it would be too little too late for Heritage as Gordon Lee got the final two outs to seal the title.
Day struck out 12 batters in seven innings and gave up just six hits and two walks in the win. All three of the runs he allowed were earned. He also went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Oliver was 2 for 3 and scored twice.
Carstens pitched 3.1 innings and gave up five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts, though he was saddled with the loss. He allowed five runs, four of which were earned. Dakota Barr gave up three earned runs on two hits and a walk in 1.2 innings of relief, while Blake Debity allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk in one inning out of the bullpen.
Carstens also went 2 for 3 at the plate. Harmon added a triple and Strickland collected a double.