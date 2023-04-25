High School Baseball

One of the semifinal series in the North Georgia Athletic Conference baseball playoffs will be an all-Catoosa County affair.

Second-seeded Ringgold will host third-seeded Heritage in a best-of-three series that is scheduled to start on Thursday, weather permitting. The Generals punched their ticket to the semis with a 14-2 home victory over Dade on Tuesday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

