One of the semifinal series in the North Georgia Athletic Conference baseball playoffs will be an all-Catoosa County affair.
Second-seeded Ringgold will host third-seeded Heritage in a best-of-three series that is scheduled to start on Thursday, weather permitting. The Generals punched their ticket to the semis with a 14-2 home victory over Dade on Tuesday.
The top four in the Heritage order - Sam Coleman, Peyton Wilson, Cohen Fletcher and Tag Norman - roughed up the Wolverines as they combined to go 9 for 13 with nine RBIs and nine runs scored.
Fletcher had a two-run triple in the bottom of the first, which was followed by an RBI-triple from Norman. Brayden Hudson later came through with an RBI-double to cap a four-run frame.
Wilson, Fletcher and Norman hit three consecutive triples in the bottom of the second as the Generals scored twice to answer two runs by Dade in the top of the inning.
Heritage added four more runs in the third. Judd Mitchell picked up an RBI with a sacrifice bunt, Coleman had an RBI-single and later scored on an error, while Fletcher brought in a run with a double.
The final four runs came home in the bottom of the fourth on RBIs from Kayden Locke, Coleman and Wilson, who drove in a pair of runs with a single.
Norman pitched four innings of the run-rule victory. He allowed two unearned runs on four hits with four strikeouts. Carson Rich fanned one batter as he pitched the fifth.
The series against Ringgold is slated to begin with a doubleheader Thursday at Ringgold with Game 3 to be played on Friday, if necessary. However, conference officials have indicated the game could be pushed back based on the weather forecast the rest of the week.
TRION 7, LAFAYETTE 6
The other semifinal series will be another clash between rivals after the Bulldogs rallied late to topple the Ramblers and punch their ticket to take on top-seeded Gordon Lee.
LaFayette, down 1-0 going into the top of the third inning, took the lead with a four-spot. Luke Hopkins drove in Levi Hopkins with a single, Braden Bartlett had a two-run single, and Luke Hopkins later came around to score on an error.
Trion, however, got two runs back in the bottom of the third and another run in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game. It would remain a 4-4 score until the top of the sixth when the Ramblers moved back in front.
Luke Hopkins and Bartlett drew one-out walks and Hopkins raced home on a fielder's choice off the bat of Laik Rayburn. Then, after Payton Neal drew a walk to load the bases, Bryson Kilgo plated Bartlett with a sacrifice fly.
But the two-run cushion would not be enough as the first five batters for Trion reached base in the bottom of the sixth. The Bulldogs scored three runs before LaFayette could finally get out of the inning.
LaFayette attempted a rally of its own in the top of the seventh. The Orange-and-Black loaded the bases on a dropped third strike, a walk and a hit batter. However, with two outs, a flyball to centerfield ended the game.
Hopkins finished 1 for 2 with three walks and two runs scored, while Austin Dearing also collected a hit. Dearing pitched three innings of five-hit ball, walking two and striking out two, while Hopkins allowed six hits in three innings of relief. He issued a pair of walks to go with three strikeouts.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.