The Heritage Generals and Ringgold Tigers put on a show for middle school baseball fans in Ringgold on Tuesday afternoon and, when the dust had finally settled, it was the Generals handing the Tigers just their first loss of the 2021 season with a 6-5, eight-inning defeat.
Heritage (9-2) led 2-0 after five complete innings, but increased its lead with a three-spot in the top of the sixth inning.
Ringgold (11-1), held in check to that point, exploded for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game. Two of the runs scored on a two-run double by Garrett Edgar.
The game would move into the eighth where the Generals would push home what turned out to be the game-winning run on a Ringgold error. Relief pitcher Henry Allen would get the Tigers 1-2-3 in the bottom of the eighth to seal the victory.
Allen went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. He also picked up the pitching win, issuing just one walk and not allowing a hit for three innings. He finished with four strikeouts.
Cody Bryan knocked in a run for the Generals, while Brandon Greene, Jake Collett and Jacob Dawson all had singles. Owen Carstens started the game on the mound, but got no decision. He pitched five innings of two-hit ball, giving up two earned runs and two walks with three strikeouts. Lex Davey also pitched in the sixth inning for Heritage before being replaced by Allen.
Ringgold got four strong innings from Aidan Hickman, who allowed one earned run on two hits with three walks and 12 strikeouts. Logan Bramlett gave up three earned runs on three hits and two walks in two innings of work with two strikeouts, while Edgar pitched two innings of relief. He did not allow an earned run and gave up just one hit and one walk. He finished with five strikeouts, but was saddled with the tough luck loss.
Colt Forgey had a single and knocked in two runs for the Tigers, while Hickman and Bramlett also added singles.