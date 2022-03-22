The Rossville Bulldogs and Chattanooga Valley Eagles got the opportunity to play their backyard rivalry at the home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, AT&T Field, on Monday night and it was the Eagles flying high with an 8-0 victory.
CVMS scored three times in the bottom of the first. Levi Blevins raced home on a Gavin Hughley single. Hughley stole second and took third on a Hartley Workman single before scoring on a wild pitch. Workman later came home on an Aiden Stone sacrifice fly.
Blevins drove in Mason Brundage with an RBI-single an inning later and the Eagles would pick up another run in the third as Hughley singled, stole second and third and scored on an RBI-single by Stone.
Three more runs in the bottom of the fourth capped the offense. Workman highlighted the inning with a run-scoring single.
Blevins, Hughley and Workman had two hits apiece for Chattanooga Valley. Heath Gregg also added a single and Hughley finished the day with four stolen bases.
The Eagles got two innings from Lucas Craig. He struck out three and walked one without allowing a hit. Stone, Hagen Patterson and Luke Blevins each threw an inning of relief. They combined to give up one hit and one walk, while striking out seven.
Kaiden Williams surrendered five earned runs on eight hits and struck out five batters in three innings, while Brandon Newport allowed a pair of earned runs on one hit and two walks in his one inning of relief. He finished with one strikeout.
Brylin Woods had a single and a stolen base for Rossville.
Chattanooga Valley (2-2) will play Tuesday at Ringgold, while Rossville (0-4) will host Dade on Thursday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.