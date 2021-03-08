The Gordon Lee Trojans scored eight times in the top of the second inning on Monday and lead 11-6 going into the bottom of the sixth inning.
However, the Dalton Catamounts would score four times in the bottom of the sixth before pushing home the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the seventh to knock off the visiting Trojans, 12-11, in a non-conference game.
Aiden Goodwin had two hits and drove in two runs for the Trojans. Ty Thompson was 2 for 2 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored. Payton Cauthorn had one hit and two RBIs, while Dalton Russell doubled and drove in a run. Jackson Scali, Landon Norton and Maddox Millard also had RBIs for Gordon Lee.
Goodwin, Norton, Scali, Brysin Oliver and Dustin Day all pitched for the Trojans. They combine to give up six earned runs on nine hits with eight walks and eight strikeouts. Both teams also committed four errors in the field.
Gordon Lee (1-1) will be on the road again Tuesday for 5 p.m. game at Heritage.