The Chattanooga Valley Eagles led 5-4 going into the bottom of the third inning on Tuesday, but erupted for six runs in the frame and tacked on five more in the fourth to post a 16-4, five-inning win over Dade at Ridgeland High School.
The Eagles showed tremendous patience at the plate, scoring their 16 runs on just seven hits. The Wolverines had just two hits and both teams committed five errors.
Gavin Hughley went 2 for 3 for CVMS (1-1 overall, 1-1 NGAC) with a run scored and a team-high four RBIs. Hartley Workman was hitless in three at-bats, but still managed to score three runs and drive in three. Luke Blevins had a double, two RBIs and scored three runs, while Johnathon Plott scored twice and knocked in one run. Mason Brundage also crossed the plate twice in the win.
On the mound, Aiden Stone pitched 2.2 innings of hitless ball. He allowed four runs, one earned, with four walks and two strikeouts. Workman pitched 1.1 innings of one-hit ball, striking out three and walking three, while Hagen Patterson gave up one hit and struck out one in one inning of relief.
Chattanooga Valley's next game will be Friday versus Trion at Rossville City Park.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.