Down 6-2 after the top of the fourth inning, the Chattanooga Valley Eagles came all the way back to score a 7-6, eight-inning victory over Lakeview in an NGAC game played at Ridgeland High School on Monday.
The Warriors scored once in the top of the second to answer two runs by the Eagles in the bottom of the first. Lakeview would take the lead with five runs in the top of the fourth. However, CVMS would get two runs back in the bottom of the fourth inning and then rallied for two in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game.
Two singles and a sacrifice bunt in the seventh set the table for Hartley Workman, who delivered an RBI-single before Gavin Hughley tied the game with an RBI-single of his own. Chattanooga Valley had a runner at third base with one out, but Lakeview pitcher Tanner Wilson would catch a pop-up and double the runner off the bag for a timely double play to send the game to extra innings.
The Warriors would put runners on the corners with two outs in the top of the eighth, but Eagle pitcher Kain Brown would induce a groundout to silence the threat.
The game would go to the bottom of the eighth when Josh Langston capped off a 13-pitch at-bat, including seven foul balls, before delivering a one-out double. Jamie Hinton would follow up with a single and Eli Massey would come through with a final hit to bring in Langston with the game winner.
Brown went 3 for 4 with two runs scored for the Eagles. Hinton and Hughley each had two hits with one of Hinton's hits going for a double. Hinton also had an RBI, while Massey finished with two RBIs, adding one hit and two walks. Dallas Bilbrey and Holden Lyons also had RBIs for the Valley.
Massey pitched 3.1 innings, giving up three hits and four walks. He allowed two earned runs and finished with eight strikeouts. Luke Blevins pitched two-thirds of an inning and Brown would throw four innings of relief. He walked three, gave up two hits and struck out four batters to get the victory.
Braydon Wilson had three hits for Lakeview, while Tanner Wilson and Aiden Darity each had singles. Carson Goff, Chandler Harris and Nathaniel Samples each knocked in a run.
Cade Brown pitched four innings. He surrendered two earned runs on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Wilson threw three innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts and Darian Keefe struck out one batter in the eighth.