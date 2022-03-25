The Gordon Lee Trojans put up six runs in the top of the first inning and cruised to a 14-2 win at Lakeview on Thursday, pounding out 17 hits in the process.
Gordon Lee scored its first six runs on six hits and an error with five different Trojans driving in a run. Layne Vaughn also swiped home on a double steal.
Garrett Ross had a two-run double in the second inning. Dustin Day had an RBI-triple in the fourth and Vaughn picked up an RBI-single in that same inning. Colt Wood added an RBI in the fifth following a Brady Little double.
Vaughn and Maddox Millard had three hits apiece, while Ross and Kaden Ellis each had two hits. Ross led the team with three RBIs. Ellis and Vaughn knocked in two runs each, while additional RBIs were collected by Holden Robertson, James Davis, Landon Norton and Hurley McAlister.
Norton pitched three innings, giving up two unearned runs on two hits with four strikeouts, while Joe Gilliam struck out two in two hitless, scoreless innings of relief.
Both of the Warriors' runs came in the bottom of the third inning on a pair of Gordon Lee errors.
Kyler Crawford pitched two innings and allowed six earned runs with two strikeouts, while Hunter Reece pitched three innings, allowing four earned runs with one walk and two strikeouts.
Logan Reece and Hunter Reece each had a hit for Lakeview.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.