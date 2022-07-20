It took one extra day and one extra game, but the Mauga Boys brought a Rick Honeycutt World Series title back to Chickamauga on Wednesday night.
Fighting their way out of the elimination bracket, despite entering bracket play as the top seed, the 8U Mauga Boys took down the third-seeded Ooltewah Owls twice to claim the 7U/8U championship in Fort Oglethorpe with the tournament's namesake looking on.
They began play this past Saturday with pool game wins over the Owls and the East Ridge Bombers and picked up a close win over the fourth-seeded Ooltewah Generals to win their first bracket game on Sunday. However, the Owls would get a measure of revenge in the winners' bracket final by beating the Mauga Boys and forcing them to win three straight games to win it all.
Win No. 1 came on Monday when they dispatched the second-seeded Signal Mountain Mountaineers in the elimination bracket final, but rain washed out play on Tuesday night, forcing the title tilt back one more day.
Needing to beat the Owls back-to-back, the Mauga Boys trailed early, but rallied to take the lead in the late innings. They held off a final Ooltewah rally in the bottom of the sixth and final inning for a 14-12 victory to set up a winner-take-all clash for the crown.
Once again playing as the visiting team, the Mauga Boys found themselves in a close battle for most of the game. However, they were able to secure the championship with some insurance runs in the top of the sixth before getting the final out to lock up a 14-8 win.
Another local 8U team in the field, the North Georgia Outlaws, dropped a Saturday pool game to the Generals before rallying for five runs with two outs in their final at-bat to tie the Mountaineers.
Seeding fifth in the (top) Red Bracket, the Outlaws dropped another one-run decision to the Generals on Sunday morning, but got some payback with a win over the Generals in an elimination game later that afternoon. However, Signal Mountain would take down the Outlaws on Monday night in another one-run contest.
The only local team in the 7U part of the field, the Ridgeland Panthers, lost to the 7U Owls and Signal Mountain's 7U team in Saturday's pool play. Seeded third in the (lower) White Bracket, Ridgeland was again beaten by the top-seeded Owls, but bounced Signal Mountain in an elimination game. However, the Panthers saw their tournament end Sunday afternoon with a loss to the sixth-seeded East Ridge Bombers.
Another Chickamauga team played for a championship on Wednesday as the 6U All-Stars made it into the title game.
Chickamauga split two pool games on Saturday, defeating the Ooltewah Rampage, but falling to the Ooltewah Owls. They fell to the elimination bracket early Sunday afternoon with a one-run loss to the second-seeded Ooltewah Stingers.
However, the third-seeded All-Stars got walkover victories against the fourth-seeded Fort Oglethorpe Thunder and the Stingers to set up a final against the Owls.
Chickamauga took the first Wednesday night contest, 19-17, to set up one final game for the championship. Unfortunately for the Navy-and-White, Ooltewah would take home the biggest trophy following a 22-7 win.
The Thunder also went 0-1-1 in pool play on Saturday, tying the Stingers, but dropping a game to the Owls. Fort Oglethorpe was awarded a walkover win against the Rampage in bracket play before bowing out to Chickamauga.
The final division, 10U, was claimed by the East Brainerd Elite, who knocked off the East Ridge All-Stars in Wednesday's final.
Chickamauga was the lone representative from the Catoosa-Walker area in the field. They defeated the Ooltewah Owls in a pool game on Saturday before dropping a tight contest to the Elite.
East Brainerd beat Chickamauga again in a bracket game on Sunday before East Ridge ended Chickamauga's tournament with a one-run victory in an elimination contest Monday night.