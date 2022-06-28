After a second consecutive year as a two-sport standout at Ringgold High School, senior Mason Parker added to his legacy a little bit more this week as he was named the Catoosa County Boys’ Athlete of the Year for the 2021-2022 school year.
“That’s awesome,” Parker said upon hearing about the honor. “It feels awesome because I’ve worked really hard.”
Parker who saw action on the varsity football and baseball teams as a freshman and as a sophomore, was thrust into more of a leadership role in the second game of his junior season on the gridiron.
With quarterback Kyle White having suffered an injury, Parker was called upon to take the reins of the offense under center and showed he could handle the new job. In nine games as the starter, he finished with 1,186 passing yards and nine TD’s, while rushing for 501 yards and four more scores.
That stellar play rolled over into this past season. With White starring at safety on the Tigers’ defense, Parker threw for 1,483 yards and 21 touchdowns against just six picks as a senior. He also ran the ball 85 times for 382 yards and four TD’s as Ringgold posted 10 wins and made the second round of the state playoffs.
And when football season was finally over, Parker shifted his focus to baseball and once again became a leader for the Blue-and-White.
This past spring he earned first team All-Region and second team All-State honors by hitting .347 with eight doubles, one triple, 10 stolen bases, 14 RBI’s and 22 runs scored, while also striking out 23 batters in 12 innings with a 1.16 ERA as a closer. In his last two seasons in a Ringgold baseball uniform, he hit over .350 with 16 doubles, 32 RBI’s and 47 runs scored.
“It’s not too bad,” he said of being a two-sport athlete. “It’s a lot of work, I will say that, but it’s fun, especially when your coaches and teammates make it fun.”
Parker opted for a college career on the diamond at Bryan College, but added that would miss Friday Night Lights. He credited the game of football for helping him reach his potential as a team leader.
“It was kind of crazy my junior year, but the coaches just kept telling me that I was good,” he recalled. “I fought through all that adversity and went along with it. Football really made me become more of a leader these past two years, which was awesome. I loved being the quarterback and I loved being with all my teammates. It just helped me a lot when they all believed in me and I believed in myself.”
“I’m definitely going to miss the coaching staffs for every sport I played,” he continued. “That was some of the best parts about (playing at Ringgold), along with my teammates and friends. It was the best thing for me and made me a better person overall.”