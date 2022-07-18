(This story will appear in the July 20 issue of the Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger.)
Madolynn Loyd could have taken it easy this summer.
After all, winning back-to-back state titles in the discus should earn you the right to a little rest and relaxation. However, Loyd knows achieving her long-term goals means there is no offseason.
The rising Gordon Lee junior will have crisscrossed the country by the time the first day of school arrives in August and, at her current rate, she'll have significantly added to her ever-growing collection of track medals.
Loyd recently competed in the USA Track and Field 2022 National Youth Outdoor Championships at Ichan Stadium in New York City and she will rack up some more frequent flyer miles next week when she heads to Sacramento, Calif. for the USATF National Junior Olympics.
"It's really all about bettering myself in my sport," she explained of her busy summer. "I'm doing a lot of lifting and I'm doing a lot of practicing with my technique and just trying to get better. Plus, there's college. I'd love to throw for a college."
Loyd said that she has spent at least an hour every day this summer working on her throws and has put in even more time on the weekends.
"On weekdays, I practice at home and my dad will give me a few pointers," she said. "It's just a lot of repetitions to get my stances correct. Then on the weekends, I'm working with the coaches at Throw1Deep."
Throw1Deep is a USATF-based club in Marietta that focuses on track and field's throwing events. According to its website, the club counts over 230 All-Americans and 25 national champions among its alumni, some of whom have competed for some of the top college programs in the country.
Loyd arrived on the high school track scene as a freshman and surprised many by winning the Class A Public School state championship in the discus with a throw of 105-feet, 7-inches.
She followed up this past spring by winning the event again with a throw of 120-0. She also placed second at state in the shot put at 34-10 and has helped Gordon Lee's girls win back-to-back state team championships.
On June 4, she participated in the USATF Georgia Association Junior Olympic Area A preliminary meet at Villa Rica High School where she took second place in the shot put with a throw of 10.59 meters (34-9).
Three weeks later at the USATF Georgia Association Junior Olympic Championships at McDonough High School, she placed fifth in the shot put at 10.73m (35-2.5) and eighth in the discus at 33.49m (109-10.25).
Building off that momentum, she headed to the Big Apple and took fourth in the nation in the 17-18 year-old division with a discus throw of 34.66m (113-8.5), while placing seventh in her age group in the shot put at 10.41m (34-1.75).
"I had never been to New York before, so I was happy to be able to go there for a sporting event," she said. "It was a lot of fun and it was definitely crazy to show up to New York City and place on the podium. It was a surreal experience."
Loyd said it was during her freshman year when she started to realize she might have a future in track and field beyond high school.
"I was really into volleyball and then I started throwing at school," she recalled. "Doug Lee was helping us. He told me I had a really good shot at this and I said, 'okay, I'm going to take that shot.' I've just been really working on track here recently and it's going pretty good for me."
Lee himself knows a thing or two about college athletes as his three daughters, Katelyn (Class of 2014), Madelyn (Class of 2016) and Arilyn (Class of 2022), all signed athletic scholarships at NCAA Division I schools.
That trio also combined for seven individual state titles in shot put and discus for the Navy-and-White, while Madelyn currently holds the Lady Trojans' records in both the discus (134-10.5) and the shot put (44-9).
"He told me I had really good potential and that if I stayed with it I could get there," she continued. "And I told him, 'well if you say so, I'm going to try my hardest' and that's what I'm doing."
Loyd made the decision this summer to put volleyball on hold in order to focus full time on track and said she has some individual goals in mind that she would like to achieve by the end of next season.
"For discus, I'd like to have a 135-foot throw and for shot put, I'd like to have between a 40 and 45-foot throw," she added.
For now, though, Loyd is focused on next week's big meet on the West Coast where she'll have a chance to possibly show her potential in front of college coaches.
"I just want to get the experience in those big competitions to get ready if I go to college for sports," she added. "If I get to go to the college that I want to attend, I'll have that (prior) experience of being in a big meet with people from all over the place."