In May of 2019, then-freshman Logan Montgomery placed fifth in the Class AAAA state discus finals in Albany. Little did any know then, but it would turn out to be the last time he earned anything less than first place at any GHSA-sanctioned meet for the rest of his high school career.
Montgomery won the discus and shot put at the only meet that was able to be held in 2020 before going unbeaten in GHSA-sanctioned meets the past two years, including back-to-back state titles in both events.
Today, the Walker County Boys’ Track Athlete of the Year and Vonn Bell Award winner also earns the title of Walker County Boys’ Athlete of the Year for the 2021-22 school year.
“Wow, I’m speechless,” he said via phone, on his way to yet another offseason meet. “That’s a really big honor and it means the world to me because I’ve been in this area and have competed in sports here for so long. To see it culminate and now be at the top of all sports (in Walker County)...wow, it’s breathtaking.
“I know how strong this area is in athletics, so to be able to be at the helm of that, in retrospect, is really, really cool. It’s definitely one of the biggest honors I’ve ever received in my life.”
The Ridgeland senior had one of the most dominant seasons of any athlete in the state, routinely besting the rest of his competition by huge margins in both throwing events.
His initial effort of 65-2 in the shot put gave him the school record and the Region 7-AAAA title by 14 feet in April and he went on to win state by well over seven feet a few weeks later with a throw 56-7.75. Then in the discus, he won the region crown by 37 feet after a heave of 171-5 and topped out at 175-9 at state, winning by 26 feet against the best in the classification.
The future Florida Gator also won the shot put at the Night of Champions meet against the state winners from the other Georgia classifications, while he finished third in the discus to two higher classification throwers, who both went over 190 feet.
Montgomery set a new shot put PR of 66-11.25 in a non-sanctioned meet earlier this spring, which served for a time as the longest throw by a high school athlete in the nation in 2022. He also holds the school record in the discus at 183-9.5, which happened in the first meet this past season at Dalton.
“The things that I’ll remember most are probably the practices,” he added. “The hard practices are the easiest ones to remember. Everybody has easy practices at some point, but on those days when you have to go out and work in the rain or when it’s blisteringly hot or freezing cold and everything seems stacked against you and you go out and beat the odds, that’s when it’s the most fun.
“Those kind of days defined my journey.”