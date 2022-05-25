A number of area youth camps will begin around the Catoosa and Walker County area, starting in June.
LFO SOFTBALL CAMP
The LFO Softball Camp will be held June 6-8 from 9 a.m-12 noon each day at Chip Liner Field.
The camp is open to players, ages 5-12, at a cost of $60 per camper. The fee also includes a camp T-shirt.
For more information, contact Coach Lauren Dyer at ldyer.lfo@catoosa.k12.ga.us.
HERITAGE SOFTBALL CAMP
The 2022 Heritage Softball Skills Camp will be held June 6-8 from 9 a.m-12 noon each day at the Heritage High School softball field.
The camp is open to players, ages 5-12, at a cost of $75 per camper. Registrations should be mailed to 3960 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold, Ga. 30736.
For more information, contact Coach Megan Crawford at mcrawford.hhs@catoosa.k12.ga.us.
RINGGOLD BASKETBALL CAMP
The Ringgold Tigers Basketball Camp will be held June 6-8 at Ringgold High School.
The camp will run daily from 8-11 a.m. and is open to girls, K-rising eighth graders, and to boys, K-rising fifth graders. Campers should go by the grade they will be in entering the fall.
The camp will include fundamentals on passing, dribbling, shooting, offense and defense. It will be instructed by the RHS boys' and girls' high school coaching staffs, along with returning members of the 2021-22 Ringgold High School basketball teams.
The cost is $50 if registered by May 19 and $60 after May 19. Two or more siblings can attend for $50 each and registration may also be done on the first day of the camp, starting at 7 a.m. Campers will also get individual instruction and a camp T-shirt.
Checks should be made payable to the RHS Tip-Off Club and applications should be mailed to Ringgold High School, Attn: Coach Margaret Stockburger, 29 Tiger Trail, Ringgold, Ga. 30736.
For further questions or information, contact Coach Margaret Stockburger at mstockburger.rhs@catoosa.k12.ga.us or Coach Josh Hensley at jhensley.rhs@catoosa.k12.ga.us.
LAFAYETTE FOOTBALL CAMP
The LaFayette Rambler Youth Football Camp will be held June 13-15 at LaFayette High School from 6-7:30 p.m. each night.
The camp is open to all rising third through eighth graders. The cost is $20, which includes a camp T-shirt.
For more information, contact Coach Andy Scott at (706) 638-2342.
GORDON LEE SOFTBALL CAMP
The Gordon Lee Softball Camp will be held June 13-15 from 9 a.m-12:15 p.m. each day at the GLHS softball field on Crittenden Ave.
The camp is open to players in grades K-5th at a cost of $100 per camper. The cost will be $150 total if the camper is participating in both the GL softball and the GL basketball camp. Campers that will be attending both camps will be bussed to the GLHS gym around 12:30 p.m.
Campers participating in both camps will need to provide their own lunch. Water will be provided throughout the day and concessions (drinks and snacks) will be available for purchase at certain times during the camp.
Campers should bring cleats or tennis shoes, a glove, a facemask, a bat (if you have one), a water bottle and money for concessions if they choose to purchase drinks and snacks. In case of rain, the indoor facility will be utilized until it is safe to return outside.
The softball camp will be instructed by Coaches Dana Mull, Kevin McElhaney and Thomas Gray, along with several high school and college players.
Payments can be check or cash on the first day of camp. Checks should be made payable to "Gordon Lee Softball".
For more information, contact Mull at (706) 618-0584 or dana.mull@glschools.org.
GORDON LEE BASKETBALL CAMP
The Gordon Lee Basketball Camp will be held June 13-15 from 1-4 p.m. each day at the GLHS basketball gym.
The camp is open to players in grades K-5th at a cost of $100 per camper. The cost will be $150 total if the camper is participating in both the GL softball and the GL basketball camp. Campers that will be attending both camps will be bussed to the GLHS gym around 12:30 p.m.
Campers participating in both camps will need to provide their own lunch. Water will be provided throughout the day and concessions (drinks and snacks) will be available for purchase at certain times during the camp.
Campers should bring basketball shoes or tennis shoes, a water bottle and money for concessions if they choose to purchase drinks and snacks.
Payments can be check or cash on the first day of camp. Checks should be made payable to "GLHS Basketball".
For more information, contact Chris King at chris.king@glschools.org.
VONN BELL FOOTBALL CAMP
The annual Vonn Bell Academy Skills Camp will be held on Saturday, June 25 at Bowers and Painter Field on the campus of Ridgeland High School.
This free camp is open to all players, ages 6-18. Check-in wll begin at 7:30 a.m. and the camp will start at 9 a.m.
To register, visit thevonnbell.com.
LAFAYETTE CHEER CAMP
The LaFayette High School cheerleaders will host a cheer camp for ages 4-12 during the week of June 27-30.
The camp will run from 9 a.m.-12 noon each day in the LHS cheer room. Registration may be made on the first day of camp and the cost is $40 per camper.
For more information, contact Coach Nicole Harris at nicoleharris@walkerschools.org.
GORDON LEE FOOTBALL CAMP
The Gordon Lee Football Camp will be held on July 11-13 each day from 8 a.m.-12 noon on the GLHS football field. In case of inclement weather, the camp will be held in the GLHS gym.
The cost is $100 per camper and is open to students in K-6th grade. Payment can be made in advance or on the first day of camp with either cash or check. Checks should be made payable to "GLHS Football".
For more information, contact Coach Josh Groce at (706) 639-7620 or josh.groce@glschools.org.
RIDGELAND CHEER CAMP
The Ridgeland Cheer Camp will be held July 18-20 from 9 a.m.-12 noon each day in the Ridgeland High cheer room. Campers should enter in the back of the school at Door No. 8.
July 18 will be Disney Day, July 19 will be Super Hero Day and July 20 will be Panther Pride at The Ridge Day. The camp will be run by the RHS cheerleaders and coaches.
The camp is open to Pre-K students through eighth graders. The cost, which includes a T-shirt and snacks, is $50 before July 1 and $60 after July 1. Campers are asked to bring their own water.
Cash will be accepted on the first day of the camp or Venmo (@amanus) may be used for payment.
For more information, contact Coach Abby Manus at (706) 820-9063 or abbymanus@walkerschools.org.
LFO DANCE CAMP
The LFO Red Feathers "Fun In The Sun" Dance Camp will be held July 18-20 at LFO High School.
The camp will run daily from 9 a.m.-12 noon and is open to pre-K through eighth graders at a cost of $50 if registered by July 17. The cost will be $60 on the first day of the camp.
For more information, contact Coach LeAnn Maretti at lmaretti.lfo@catoosa.k12.ga.us or at (423) 400-0046.
LAFAYETTE BASKETBALL CAMP
The LaFayette Future Ramblers Basketball Camp will be held July 18-20 at LaFayette High School.
The camp will run daily from 1-4 p.m. and will conclude with camp awards on July 20 at 4 p.m. It is open to pre-K through eighth graders at a cost of $70 per camper. Sibling discounts are available and campers that register will receive a camp T-shirt and a custom orange and black basketball.
For more information, contact Coach Hank Peppers at hankpeppers@walkerschools.org or Coach Holly Rhudy at hollyrhudy@walkerschools.org.