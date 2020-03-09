Sunday was a big day for three young runners from our immediate area.
Competing at the Chattanooga Half-Marathon, all three runners won their individual age divisions.
Ringgold High School freshman Elli Grace Roy took first in the Female 12-14 division in a time of 2:08.53 over the 13.1-mile course. Roy won her division by almost five full minutes.
LaFayette High's Hannah Dearing, a UTC signee, clocked in at 1:46.55 to win the Female 15-19 division and did so on her birthday. Dearing won her division by almost seven minutes.
Meanwhile, LaFayette alum Mason Burkett dominated the Male 15-19 division, crossing the line in 1:27.22 to win his division by over 20 minutes.