Positive Athlete Georgia recently announced their 2023 awards for the Northwest Georgia region and several local student-athletes were recognized.

LaFayette High School saw Grant Langford (boys' golf) and Levi Ledford (wrestling) win their respective categories. Other area winners included Adriana McKenzie from LFO (cheer and gymnastics), Hayley Strickland (girls track and field) and Ryson Haag (boys alternative sport) from Ridgeland, and Harper Carstens of Heritage (girls multi-sport).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In