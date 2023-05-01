Positive Athlete Georgia recently announced their 2023 awards for the Northwest Georgia region and several local student-athletes were recognized.
LaFayette High School saw Grant Langford (boys' golf) and Levi Ledford (wrestling) win their respective categories. Other area winners included Adriana McKenzie from LFO (cheer and gymnastics), Hayley Strickland (girls track and field) and Ryson Haag (boys alternative sport) from Ridgeland, and Harper Carstens of Heritage (girls multi-sport).
LaFayette was also named as the Most Positive School.
The Northwest Georgia region, one of 14 different regions recognized by the organization, includes Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield Counties. Statewide awards will be presented later this summer.
Founded in 2011 by former University of Georgia and Pittsburgh Steeler standout Hines Ward, Positive Athlete is “a celebration of young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person,” according to the organization’s website.
Coaches are also recognized by the organization.
Winners receive awards, corporately-sponsored scholarships and other unique opportunities, including having their stories told by CNN Sports in the hopes of inspiring other athletes.
In the past 10 years, tens of thousands of high school athletes have been nominated by coaches, parents, teachers, family members and fans, while over $500,000 in scholarships have been awarded.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.